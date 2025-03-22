Herdsmen kidnap farmer in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

Gunmen, suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly kidnapped a farmer at Issele-Azagba community, Aniocha North Local Government Area, Delta State.

Though details of the incident were sketchy at the time of filing this report, sources said the incident has thrown the community into confusion.

The victim, identified as Mr. Mordi, it was gathered, was abducted at about 7 p.m. on Friday, while returning from his farm.

It was learnt that the incident took place along Umu Ubeh Farm Road, Issele-Azagba.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe confirmed the incident.

“The DPO and the vigilante are in the bush as we speak, trying to see if they can rescue the victim,” Edafe said.