Help save our mother’s life, Adeagbo family begs Gov Makinde, public-spirited Nigerians

In a heartbreaking tale of love, sacrifice, and resilience, the Adeagbo family is fighting to save the life of their beloved matriarch, Mrs. Zainab Kemi Adeagbo.

The 49-year-old trader from Ajia, Ibadan, in Ona Ara Local Government Area of Oyo State, has been lying unconscious in a hospital bed for over a month, her life hanging precariously in the balance.

Mrs. Adeagbo’s ordeal began on February 12, 2025 when she was admitted to St. Agnes Hospital in Maryland, Lagos.

The following day, she fell into a coma, and her condition has remained critical ever since. Despite being transferred to two different hospitals, Chiron Hospital in Oshodi and Federal Medical Center in Ebute-Metta, the mother of four remains unresponsive, sustained only by a ventilator machine and oxygen.

The medical diagnosis is daunting. According to medical report by Dr. O.O. Odafe-Oyibotha of Clinix Healthcare, Ilupeju, and Dr. Dennari of FMC, Ebute-Meta respectively, Mrs. Adeagbo suffers from Ischemic CVA with haemerrhagic conversion in the basilar artery. She is also being managed for sepsis and declining kidney functioning and being worked up for dialysis and PEG tube insertion.

The costs of her treatment have been staggering, with the family already exhausting their life savings and accumulating massive debts.

Mr. Sikiru Adeagbo, Mrs. Adeagbo’s husband, is at his wit’s end. “We’ve spent over N12 million so far, and we’re still being charged N125, 000 per day for the ventilator and oxygen, excluding drugs that we buy at average of N250, 000 per day since March 4. We are currently owing over N3 million to both FMC and Chiron Hospital,” he lamented. As the Adeagbo family struggles to keep their mother alive, they’re reaching out to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and kind-hearted individuals and organizations for help.

“We’re being sustained by donations from family and friends. We are begging our governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, and public-spirited Nigerians to come to our aid, we don’t have anything left again.”

Donations can be made to the following account details: 0140951357 Adeagbo Wareez Union Bank and Adeagbo Olaide Rofiat 0268791446 GTB. The family can be contacted through +234 813 994 9029 and 09047914179.

In this darkest of hours, the Adeagbo family holds on to hope, praying that their mother will recover and return to them. Will you be a part of their miracle?