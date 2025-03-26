Heal your neurodiverse children with love, pychologist tells parents

By Chioma Obinna

In a world filled with diagnostic labels and clinical jargon, the Chief Executive of FOS ABA Centre and a seasoned educational psychologist, Zusi Bolodeoku, is championing a refreshing approach to parenting neurodiverse children: “Listening with Love.”

Bolodeoku, a mother of neurodiverse children herself, understands the anxieties parents face when they notice their child’s development deviates from the expected path.

“Take a deep breath. Everything is going to be fine,” she reassured parents, emphasising that parents are not alone in their journey.

In an article to mark this year’s World Down Syndrome Day, Bolodeoku, who outlined her approach, harped on four key principles: Listening, Observing, Value, and Empathy (LOVE).

Bolodeoku encouraged parents to actively observe their child’s unique expressions and behaviours. She said: “Every child has their language of love.”

She stated that paying attention to sensory sensitivities and preferences helps parents understand their child’s world.

Bolodeoku stressed the need for parents to acknowledge and celebrate their child’s unique way of experiencing the world is crucial.

“When they line up their toys instead of playing pretend, they’re showing you their beautiful, orderly mind at work,” Bolodeoku explained.

On empathy, she said it was also important for parents to practice self-compassion, and understanding that the journey may differ from expectations is vital.

Bolodeoku acknowledged the importance of professional evaluations but stressed that parents can begin connecting with their children immediately.

She suggested practical activities like singing during diaper changes, joining children in their preferred play activities, establishing predictable routines, and engaging in gentle sensory play.

“Don’t try to change their play—just be present in their space,” she advised.

Bolodeoku also addressed the potential apprehension surrounding terms like early intervention and “ABA therapy,” framing them as supportive tools rather than replacements for parental intuition. “Professional support is like having a loving extended family who understands your child’s unique needs,” she clarified.

Bolodeoku emphasised that the FOS ABA Centre provides a safe and nurturing environment where children can grow at their own pace, with a team dedicated to celebrating every milestone.

“Remember, as a parent, you have divine intuition. God blessed you specifically with this child because you have exactly what it takes to be their perfect parent,” she added.

She urged parents to seek support and begin the journey of understanding and celebrating their child’s unique potential. “Your child’s future is bright, and we’re here to help illuminate the path forward,” she stated.