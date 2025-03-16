Hardship: Commercial bus drivers now sell provisions in vehicles

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The economic hardship bedeviling Nigerians has forced many to indulge in several abnormal means to generate income for survival.

As parents are struggling, so children are turning to various means of survival.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that in some cities, in several parts of the country, many commercial drivers, especially those with mini buses operating in academic environments, have now turned their vehicles into provisions’ stores.

Items ranging from sweets, chewing gums, snacks, bread, beverages are displayed in these buses to easily attract passengers and clients.

Apart from these, Point of Sale, PoS, services are also rendered by these drivers, who display their bank account numbers at various angles in the vehicles.

Mr. Emmanuel Uromu, a driver, said: “I drive a mini-bus in an environment where mainly students reside.

“I noticed that such primary needs as milk, pen, bread, snacks among others are things these students buy and sometimes they hardly find time to get them.

“So I decided to create a mini store in my bus as another means of survival since the money I get from this driving business hardly sustains myself and my family.

“When I started it was awkward because passengers were complaining of heat and you know how students are. So I fixed a small fan in the bus.

“So far I have had lots of patronage and some people even request things I don’t have.

“This has also helped me to grow the business.

“It is one of the best decisions I have taken so far.”

Testifying to the development, Mrs. Elohor Edebor said she saw such in Delta State and was amazed by such creativity and smartness.

“I saw a commercial bus with a mini provision store a few months ago when I visited Delta State.

“I was amazed and asked the driver how he copes with people not stealing from him.

“He showed me the cage wire he constructed which was locked and fixed directly to the roof of the bus.

“I was just looking at him with surprise and various feelings.

“Never in my life have I boarded a passenger bus which is also a provision store.

“That is the creativity the difficult state we are in the country has brought out of that man.

“Himself and his family must survive and stealing is out of the box for him.”

Mr. Omoniyi Abbey, a commercial bus driver said: “I don’t blame any driver for selling provisions to our profession.

“Do you know how much a tire is? Both fairly used and brand new tires.

“Even the prices of other spare parts are high.

“Then you will settle the owner of the bus daily.

“What about the garage levies paid at different bus stops.

“Also in situations where we fall into the traps of law enforcement agencies, we pay through our noses.

“All these are making commercial transport business tiring and less lucrative.

“So, few drivers are sourcing incomes through other means like selling provisions in the bus at the same time with picking and dropping passengers.”