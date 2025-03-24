Hamas releases video of two Israeli hostages in Gaza

Hamas’s armed wing released a video on Monday showing two Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the Palestinian militants’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

The roughly three-minute video, whose exact recording date could not be verified, shows the two men sitting on the floor speaking in Hebrew to the camera, addressing a hostage who has already been freed and asking him to recount his experiences in captivity in order to speed up their release.

AFP identified the two men as Elkana Bohbot and Yosef Haim Ohana, both abducted from the Nova music festival.

Israeli media outlets have largely refrained from publishing the footage, but have reported on it using the pair’s names, characterising it as proof of life of the two captives.

In the footage, the two men talk about the danger they have faced since the resumption of Israeli air strikes on Gaza last week.

In addition to reprising its intense bombardment of Gaza, Israel has also resumed ground operations.

The renewed attacks came after weeks of disagreement with Hamas over how to extend a ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

Of the 251 hostages seized during Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, 58 are still held by Gaza militants, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

AFP