GWR: Nigeria’s Alma Asinobi close to making history with seven-continent journey in 60 hours

Nigerian travel content creator Alma Asinobi is on the brink of history as she nears the completion of her record-breaking attempt to travel across all seven continents in 60 hours.

The 26-year-old has successfully crossed six continents and is now headed for her final stop, Sydney, Australia.

Alma Asinobi is the youngest and only Black solo traveler attempting this Guinness World Record, aiming to surpass the 64-hour record set by Johnny Cruz Buckingham in February 2025.

Her journey, tagged #AlmaChasingContinents and #7in60, has sparked global conversations on passport inequality and travel restrictions faced by citizens of developing nations.

Her attempt began on March 20 from King George Island, Antarctica, after an initial delay.

From there, she traveled through Chile, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Egypt, and Dubai, overcoming visa issues, flight delays, and other bureaucratic hurdles.

Despite setbacks, including being denied boarding to Perth, she remained determined, securing a flight to Sydney instead.

“I was tempted to cancel the flight altogether and just head home to where I’m loved, but I’m not one to start something and not finish.”

I was just denied boarding on my flight to Perth, Australia for my final leg of the trip 😞



Due to visa issues, I was put on standby for confirmation from Australia till boarding closed and the gate agent had to rebook me on the next flight to Australia.



He asked me to… — Alma Asinobi (@almaasinobi) March 23, 2025

Her final mission is deeply symbolic: “Right now, my final mission is to fly our Nigerian flag on the 7th and final continent and bring it home.” Reflecting on her journey, she added, “Dear green passport, all the hardships we’ve faced so far, I hope it counts for something.”

Vanguard News