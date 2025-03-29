GWG publisher, Emmanuel Aziken loses mother

GWG Media Services Limited, publishers of GWG.ng has announced the death of Madam Helen Erina Aziken, mother of Emmanuel Aziken, publisher of Nigeria’s leading online news portal.

Madam Aziken, 82 was pronounced dead late on Sunday, March 23 at Heartland Cardiovascular Consultants, Asokoro, Abuja where she had received therapy over the past eight years for a heart condition.

Helen Aziken born in Alisor, Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State was a dedicated merchant, housewife and mother to Chukwudi (deceased), Emmanuel, Gladys Ozor, Chukwuekwu Oyema Aziken, Grace Ojji and step-mother to Chukwuemeka Oyema-Aziken, Monday Aziken and Julie Ndidi Ogboi.

A dedicated doyenne of the Aziken stock of Omumu, Agbor, Helen Erina Aziken is remembered for her inspirational instructorship of many within and outside the family loop including Benard Aziken, erstwhile chairman of Ika Local Government Area, Frank Aziken, a retired school principal, late Apostle John Aziken, among many others. She is also remembered for her dedication to Jesus, The Christ and the congregation of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Agbor.

Madam Helen Erina Aziken was one of the three founders of Ezugbo-Omume, an Agbor based socio-cultural club, and the leader of the association until her death.

GWG.ng quotes eldest surviving son, Emmanuel as saying “Nne as we called her lived a purposeful service to the Aziken family and the Church of God and one is enthralled by the captivating tributes of many who knew her.”Burial arrangements according to GWG Media Services Limited, will be articulated later.