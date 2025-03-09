Gunmen kill Miyetti Allah chairman in Kwara



By Demola Akinyemi

Kwara state Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) Alh Idris Abubakar Sakaina was shot dead by unknown gunmen Saturday evening.

The spokesperson of MACBAN in the state, who confirmed the death, said he was returning home around 10 pm when he was shot dead in front of his residence.



“He is coming back home late at night; then they attack him when entering his house, they open fire on him. That’s all we can say now,” he told journalists in an interview.



Meanwhile, the Kwara state police command, through its spokesperson, SP Ejire Adetoun, also confirmed the development in a statement issued to journalists Sunday afternoon.



The police authorities, who claimed to have recovered five expended 7.62mm shells from the scene of the incident, assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.



The statement reads:” The Kwara State Police Command confirms the murder of Alhaji Idris Abubakar, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kwara State, who was shot dead on 8th March 2025 at the entrance of his residence in Oke Ose, Oke-Oyi.



“Police detectives responded swiftly and recovered five expended 7.62mm shells; his remains have been deposited at UITH Mortuary.



“The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has commenced a full investigation. CP Victor Olaiya, psc(+), assures that the perpetrators will be brought to justice and urges the public to remain calm and provide useful information.”



The burial of the MACBAN Chairman took place Sunday morning at the Zango area of Ilorin.



Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Kwara State Chapter, has expressed shock over the murder of its chairman, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Sakaina, by unknown gunmen.



In a statement signed by the state secretary of MACBAN, AbdulAzeez Muhammed, the Fulani leader (Ardon Ardodi) in Kwara state,Alhaji Ojonla Mahmud, urged the security agencies to track down the runaway assailants quickly and ensure they face Justice.



The statement also appealed to the state government to assist the family of the deceased in the provision of quality education and better Welfare for the children of the victim.



Vanguard Correspondent reliably gathered that the killing might not be unconnected with MACBAN’s untiring efforts towards providing adequate security support to the police and local hunters across the state, leading to the rescue of several victims from kidnappers’ den and mitigating efforts of terrorists in the state.

