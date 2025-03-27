Group slams Rivers Administrator for suspending political officeholders

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Bayo Wahab

A pro-democracy group, the Centre for Constitutional Governance (CCG), has described Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas’s suspension of political officeholders in Rivers as “an outright violation of the constitution.”

The group condemned the Sole Administrator’s decision in a statement signed by its executive director, Dr. Ahmed Abdullahi.

According to the group, the administrator’s decision to dissolve the governing council of Rivers State University and the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) was a direct assault on democracy.

It argued that the council and the commission are two statutory institutions that are, by law, meant to function independently of political interference.

“The dissolution of RSIEC and the university governing council is not just an overreach of power — it is an outright violation of the constitution,” Abdullahi said.

“These institutions are isolated from politics for a reason: to protect democracy and ensure academic and electoral integrity. What the administrator is doing is nothing short of executive lawlessness.”

CCG also warned that rather than restoring order, Ibas’s actions were pushing Rivers into deeper instability.

“This is not just an administrative decision; it is a blatant power grab. By removing an entire governance structure overnight and now tampering with statutory institutions, the sole administrator is attempting to freeze democracy in Rivers State. If unchecked, this could set a dangerous precedent for the country.”

The group further argued that the administrator’s moves echo Nigeria’s pre-1999 military era when decisions were made by decree and without democratic consultation.

“The Rivers people are watching in shock as one man dismantles their institutions with the stroke of a pen,” Abdullahi said.

“This is a painful reminder of the military era when decrees and edicts replaced democratic processes. The administrator’s actions are a direct insult to the sacrifices of our heroes who laboured hard for our democracy.”

CCG called on the National Assembly, the judiciary, and civil society to intervene, warning that allowing the administrator unchecked powers would undermine Nigeria’s democracy.

“The National Assembly must not remain silent while Rivers State is turned into a political experiment. The courts must act to stop this dangerous overreach. The people of Rivers deserve governance, not dictatorship in disguise,” Abdullahi added.

The group also urged Nigerians and the international community to remain vigilant, warning that Rivers State must not become a testing ground for the erosion of democratic governance in Nigeria.

“The administrator is not just overstepping his mandate — he is provoking the peace of the land. His actions threaten the very foundation of democracy, and if not stopped, could have lasting consequences for the entire nation,” Abdullahi added.

Vanguard News