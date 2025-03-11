Group commends PINL’s contributions to the growth of oil, gas sector

The Niger Delta Volunteers, NDV, have commended Pipeline Infrastructure Nigerian Limited, PINL, for its outstanding contributions toward the growth of the oil and gas sector in Nigeria.

According to NDV, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigerian Limited, through its diligent efforts, have continually secured critical oil and gas facilities in the Niger Delta, whilst ensuring sustained peace.

At a quarterly press conference, the group, explained how PINL, initiated policies such as prompt and regular payment of salary to its workforce, aimed at promoting workers’ welfare.

Whilst noting that the firm has been operating in-line with government regulations and International best practices, Convener of NDV, Comrade Akpobome Francis, praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for increasing crude oil production by 800,000 barrels per day in just 18 months, exceeding OPEC targets for the first time in four years.

According to him, the achievement marks the beginning of prosperity for the oil and gas industry in particular and the country at large.

Akpobome, said Pipeline Infrastructure Nigerian Limited, has demonstrated prudent management of resources, maintaining stability in the oil and gas sector with minimal resources.

He added that the company has also fostered inclusive oil and gas activities, bringing host communities together and reducing oil bunkering and vandalism.

“Pipeline Infrastructure Nigerian Limited, has emerged as a shining example of corporate excellence in the oil and gas sector.

“The company’s commitment to safety, security, and sustainability has created a benchmark for others to follow.

“By prioritizing the welfare of its workers and host communities, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigerian Limited has demonstrated that responsible business practices can coexist with profitability.

“The company’s innovative approach to pipeline infrastructure development has been a game-changer for the industry.

“By leveraging cutting-edge technology and best practices, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigerian Limited has significantly reduced the risk of pipeline vandalism and oil theft.

“This, in turn, has increased the efficiency and reliability of Nigeria’s oil and gas supply chain. The company’s contributions to the sector have been instrumental in driving economic growth and development.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigerian Limited has consistently demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the community.

“The company’s social investment programs have had a positive impact on the lives of thousands of Nigerians, particularly in the areas of education, healthcare, and economic empowerment,” the statement added.

The Niger Delta Volunteers, called on other companies and stakeholders to emulate Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited’s patriotic efforts, ensuring a peaceful atmosphere for oil activities and supporting President Tinubu’s leadership.

Onofose added: “As Pipeline Infrastructure Nigerian Limited continues to soar to greater heights, it is imperative that the company does not relent in its pursuit of excellence.

“The company must continue to innovate, to push boundaries and to prioritize the welfare of its stakeholders.”