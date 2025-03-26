Group calls for end to electoral exclusion in Nigeria

The Empowerment for Unemployed Youth Initiative (EUYI) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all eligible citizens, including military personnel, NYSC members, and prison inmates, are granted the right to participate in the electoral process.

EUYI, a frontline rights group advocating for democratic and socioeconomic inclusion in Nigeria, has been at the forefront of championing the rights of the unemployed, underemployed, and marginalized citizens.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Comrade Danesi Momoh Prince and Comrade Igwe Ude-Umanta, Convener and Co-Convener of EUYI, respectively, expressed concerns over the systemic exclusion of certain groups from voting.

The group emphasized the need for inclusivity and fairness in elections to ensure all Nigerians have the opportunity to take part in the leadership selection process.

“Despite their crucial roles in safeguarding electoral integrity, military personnel, NYSC members, and INEC staff are often denied the opportunity to vote due to their deployment to various locations on election duty,” EUYI stated.

“It is also worrisome that, despite a 2014 court ruling affirming their right to vote, prison inmates in Nigeria remain disenfranchised.”

In a bid to foster collaboration towards inclusive voting rights, EUYI called on INEC to partner with them and other civil rights organizations to conduct special registration exercises for these groups.

“We believe that full electoral participation will strengthen democracy, enhance governance, and uphold the principles of fairness and justice.

“Our advocacy is rooted in the fundamental belief that true democracy can only thrive when every eligible citizen is granted the opportunity to participate in the electoral process, regardless of their socioeconomic status or background. This belief drives our push for policies ensuring that all citizens have the resources and means to vote.

“With our extensive experience in voter education and advocacy, we are confident that if this partnership materializes, it will be a huge success, making the 2027 general election the best in Nigeria’s history,” the statement concluded.