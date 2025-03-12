Greenpeg Unveils West Africa’s Largest Integrated Control and Safety System (ICSS) Hub 

Greenpeg, a leading provider of industrial automation and safety solutions in West Africa, has launched the region’s largest Integrated Control and Safety System (ICSS) Hub in Lagos, Nigeria. This milestone marks a pivotal moment for the industrial sector, underscoring efforts to reduce dependency on foreign expertise and empower local capabilities.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony, held in Lagos, drew a distinguished audience, including the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, who represented the Governor during the event. Honourable Olatubosun Alake, Commissioner of Innovation, Science, and Technology, along with high-profile leaders from Siemens, Schneider Electric, and Pepperl+Fuchs, were also in attendance, highlighting the significance of this achievement.

A Groundbreaking Solution for Africa’s Industrial Sector

For decades, Africa’s industrial sector has relied heavily on foreign expertise for critical systems like ICSS, resulting in costly processes and delays. Greenpeg’s new state-of-the-art ICSS Hub is set to change this paradigm by offering end-to-end development, including the design, installation, and maintenance of control panels, switchgear, and safety systems locally. This investment will reduce reliance on external vendors, significantly enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness for businesses across the region.

At the ceremony, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State noted, “This initiative marks a pivotal moment for industrial development in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.”

Driving Innovation and Skills Development in West Africa

The ICSS Hub represents a multi-million dollar investment and serves as a testament to Greenpeg’s commitment to innovation, skills development, and technology transfer in Africa. By establishing this facility, the company aims to foster technological advancements and provide training opportunities for professionals in the region.

Greenpeg CEO commented, “The ICSS Hub will serve as a cornerstone for technological advancement and skills development in the region.”

Notable Attendees

The launch also attracted prominent industry leaders, including Marc Van Pelt, Managing Director of Pepperl+Fuchs; Ajibola Akindele, Country President of Schneider Electric West Africa; Adekunle Adeoba, Deputy Managing Director of CFG; Kofi Oppong, Siemens West Africa Regional Manager; Babajide Lawani, Managing Director of CFG Africa; and Lawrence Njuwa, Sales Manager at Grundfos.

About Greenpeg

Greenpeg is a leading provider of industrial automation and safety solutions in West Africa. With a commitment to innovation, skills development, and technology transfer, Greenpeg delivers cutting-edge solutions that drive efficiency and safety for its clients across various industries.

