Greenland cancels meeting with U.S. delegation amid concerns

Greenland’s caretaker government has announced that no meeting will take place with a high-level U.S. delegation visiting later this week.

Prime Minister Múte Egede shared the decision on Facebook on Monday, following concerns about U.S. intentions regarding the territory.

Usha Vance, wife of Vice President JD Vance, is scheduled to visit Greenland on Thursday, accompanied by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

The visit follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s past interest in acquiring Greenland for its strategic minerals and security reasons.

Egede expressed concerns about the nature of the visit, stating it could not be considered a purely private trip.

Greenlanders had previously protested Trump’s plans for a takeover, and Denmark has insisted that any future decisions regarding Greenland’s status must be made by its people.