Governor Dikko Radda’s mother dies at 93

Governor Dikko Radda and his mother, Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari.

By Bayo Wahab

Hajiya Sarafa’u Umaru, the mother of Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State, has passed away at the age of 93.

Her death was announced on Sunday, March 23, 2025, in a statement by Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary.

The statement read in part, “With profound sadness, the Government of Katsina State announces the passing of Hajiya Safara’u Umaru Baribari, the beloved mother of Gov. Dikko Radda.

“Hajiya Safara’u departed this world last night at the blessed age of 93.

“She was a woman of remarkable strength and dignity with wisdom flowed from decades of lived experience.”

Kaula-Mohammed said the late Hajiya Safara’u nurtured generations of leaders and community pillars, some of whom include the state governor, Hajiya Hauwa Umar-Radda, former wife of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua and the current head of Radda village.

“Her children include the current Village Head of Radda, Alhaji Kabir Umar-Radda, and Hajiya Hauwa Umar-Radda, former wife of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

“A true Fulani matriarch, Hajiya Safara’u leaves behind a legacy that reaches far beyond her immediate family.

“Her values of integrity, perseverance, and community service continue to inspire all who knew her,” he said.

The governor’s aide said the late matriarch would be laid to rest in Radda village by 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Vanguard News