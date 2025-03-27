Gov Diri alerts security chiefs, elders on threat to Bayelsa’s peace

Gov Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to disrupt the state’s peace, warning that his administration will not tolerate any act of destabilization.

Speaking on Thursday at separate meetings with the Bayelsa Elders Council and the 37th State Security Council session, Diri cautioned security agencies, youths, elders, and traditional rulers to remain vigilant.

The governor specifically expressed concerns over a planned mega rally and inauguration of a factional group loyal to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, describing it as a potential trigger for unrest. He accused suspended PDP member George Turner of attempting to create divisions within the party in Bayelsa.

Diri warned that importing the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State into Bayelsa would be resisted, urging parents and traditional leaders to discourage youths from being used as political tools for violence.

“We have threats from our sister state, and we will not allow that crisis to spill over into Bayelsa. A renegade within our party, working with an ex-governor, is trying to create factions. The PDP in Bayelsa has suspended him, and he is no longer a member of our party,” he said.

He reaffirmed that all state-owned facilities could only be used with government approval, emphasizing that Bayelsa’s peaceful nature should not be mistaken for weakness.

Diri also assured the elders of responsible resource management, addressing concerns about the ongoing electricity outage caused by vandalized transmission towers in Rivers. He promised to collaborate with relevant authorities to restore power, highlighting the state’s procurement of a gas turbine for a stable power supply.

Additionally, he announced plans to recruit 1,000 new civil servants, revealing that the Civil Service Commission had received 36,000 applications. He also explained that a previous teachers’ recruitment exercise was canceled due to irregularities, with a new process now being overseen by a special committee.

Chairman of the Bayelsa Elders Council and former Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), commended Diri for his administration’s strides in infrastructure development.

Also present were the Amayanabo of Twon-Brass and former Military Governor of Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council Chairman, King Bubaraye Dakolo, and other prominent leaders.