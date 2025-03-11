Gov Alia condemns murder of 3 Benue guards

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State.

..appeals to protesting youths to show restraint

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has condemned Monday’s murder of three members of the State Civil Protection Guards in Gwer-West Local Government Area, LGA, by alleged armed herdsmen which sparked angry protest in Naka the Local Government headquarters Tuesday.

The trio were murdered on duty at On-MbaAondo, Tsambe-Mbesev Ward of the LGA. When their remains were brought to Naka for burial the youths of the area took to the streets to protest the ceaseless attacks and killings in the area, razing the Local Government secretariat, the palace of Chairman of Gwer West Traditional Council, a hotel belonging to a serving Senator and several other properties.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, condemning the herder’s attack and murder of the serving guards, Governor Alia stated that the inhuman act “is once more, a flagrant affront to the peace and security of our communities.

“We appreciate the deep rage and frustration that has led to the anxiety at Naka, the headquarters of Gwer-West, including the regrettable burning of the Local Government Secretariat and the palace of Ter Tyoshin by protesters.

“While we empathize with the sentiments of our people, we advocate restraint and foresight in funneling this anger. Destruction of our own worths simply serves to frustrate the intentions of our government, which is devoted to building up peace and security in the state.

“We request all security organs to intensify their efforts in detecting and capturing the perpetrators of this heinous atrocity. It is essential that these marauding herdsmen are forced to do justice to ensure that they deal with the full wrath of the law.

“The security of our residents is paramount, and we will not rest until those culpable for this violence are held liable.”

The governor assured that he is doing his best to enhance security and protect “our communities from further attacks.”

“We implore all citizens to stand vigilant and collaborate with security agencies in reporting unusual activities.

“In these trying moments, let us stand banded together against violence and endeavor for peace and justice in Benue State. Together, we can conquer these challenges and establish a healthier environment for all,” he added.