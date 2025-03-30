Gospel musicians should be paid for their services – Kas Beats

By Ayo Onikoyi

Singer and evangelist Kas Shobayo, popularly known as Kas Beats, has stated that gospel musicians deserve to be paid for their contributions to the church. He made this known in an interview with Pot-pourri, where he emphasized the biblical foundation for compensating those who serve through music ministry.

“My name is Kas—also known as Evangelist Kas. I am a singer, songwriter, producer, and most importantly, a servant of the Most High God. I’ve been preaching and performing since the age of six. By God’s grace, I carry the dual anointing of both ministry and music,” he said.

Backing his stance with scripture, Kas referenced 1 Timothy 5:18: “For the Scripture says, ‘You shall not muzzle an ox while it treads out the grain,’ and, ‘The laborer is worthy of his wages.’” He also quoted 1 Corinthians 9:11, which states, “If we have sown spiritual things for you, is it a great thing if we reap your material things?”

According to Kas, these verses highlight that those who serve God and His people should be materially supported. He argued that gospel musicians are not mere entertainers but ministers whose contributions should be honored.

“Musicians are not just entertainers in the kingdom of God. They are ministers in their own right. Just like preachers use words, musicians use sound to bring people into the presence of God. If your gift strengthens faith and touches lives, then it’s a gift worth honoring,” he noted.

However, Kas warned against those who misuse the gospel for personal gain. He cited Philippians 3:19: “Their god is their belly, and they glory in their shame.” He lamented that many gospel musicians and even preachers today rely on emotional performances rather than genuine anointing.

He also shared a personal experience, saying, “I have performed on stages where I started fully dressed and ended up almost half-naked—not because I planned to, but because of the hype and the crowd’s energy. That was emotion, not anointing.”

As part of his calling, Kas leads a movement called Jesus Party, a crusade that combines music, dance, teaching, and food. He emphasized that the initiative is completely free, with no gate fee or offering collection.

“This month alone, we are hosting three Jesus Parties in Nigeria—two in Ogun State and one in Lagos. It’s all by faith, and God always provides,” he said.

In conclusion, Kas reiterated his belief that gospel musicians should be paid, not as performers but as ministers. However, he cautioned against those who exploit the gospel purely for financial gain, warning that they will be held accountable.

“As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord—not for money, but for purpose. May God help us all,” he declared.