Google opens applications for AI, business training for SMBs in Nigeria, others

By Juliet Umeh

Google has opened applications for the 2025 edition of its Hustle Academy programme.

The technology firm said the academy was designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses, SMBs, across Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Building on the success of the programme, Head of B2B Marketing, SSA at Google, Kristy Grant, said: “We are thrilled to launch the 2025 Hustle Academy, continuing our commitment to empowering African entrepreneurs.

“This year, we are reinforcing our focus on AI-powered business training, enabling SMBs to leverage cutting-edge technology for growth. We are also excited to bring back Hustle Academy Brings You, featuring inspiring stories from successful African business leaders.”

Grant noted: “The free, virtual Hustle Academy 2025 bootcamp will provide participants with in-depth training on AI integration, learning how to incorporate AI into operations, marketing, and customer engagement.

“It will also provide core business fundamentals, covering business strategy, financial management, digital marketing, and leadership development.

“To be eligible, SMBs must have been operating for at least one year in Kenya, Nigeria, or South Africa and be seeking to expand their business.

“Participants will benefit from expert mentorship, practical case studies, and networking opportunities.

“By combining practical training with inspiring stories, we aim to provide SMBs with the tools and motivation they need to succeed.”