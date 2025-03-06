Get rich quick: Mothers should step up proper upbringing of children — Mrs Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Worried by the increasing moral decadence among the youths, leading to get-rich-quick syndrome, wife of the Anambra State governor, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, has tasked mothers to prioritise the moral upbringing of their children.

Mrs. Soludo, who was addressing women of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, at their meeting in Awka, lamented that some mothers do not question the source of wealth of their children these days.

“I don’t know how a 16-year-old child should be spraying money at functions and we, mothers don’t want to question how he made the money. This is a child who is supposed to still be in school.

“Mothers should not be seeking advice on social media because most of the things there are fake. So, we have a big challenge.

“We should start laying a good foundation and instilling good morals in our children. Whatever we are doing in life, our priority should be the proper upbringing of our children because if we fail to do that, we will be jeopardizing the future of our country. Mothers, therefore, have a big responsibility as it concerns the issue of children’s upbringing.

“If our families are good, our communities and our state will be good and it will extend to Nigeria. And a good family benefits mothers more because the children are closer to us”, she said.

Mrs. Soludo also spoke on the forthcoming governorship election in the state, urging the women to ensure that APGA retains the state.

She added: “Anambra is APGA and APGA is Anambra. The party is doing well in our state and I know you all appreciate the APGA government.

“Women are the leading instrument for political battle because without women, winning an election might be difficult. I want all of us to be united to be able to face the battle ahead.

“You know that’ our governor does not joke with women, which is why he introduced free antenatal and delivery to alleviate the burden of nursing mothers”.

“We are in an election year and we must return APGA for Prof. Soludo to continue the good work he is doing for our people.”