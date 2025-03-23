Germany beat Italy to reach Nations League semi-finals

Germany’s defender #06 Joshua Kimmich (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot with his teammates during the UEFA Nations League quarter-final second leg football match Germany v Italy at the Signal Iduna Park stadium in Dortmund, western Germany on March 23, 2025. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Germany reached the Nations League semi-finals on Sunday after a rollercoaster 3-3 draw with Italy gave them a 5-4 aggregate triumph.

Germany led 2-1 from the first leg of the quarter-final and they appeared to have the tie comfortably wrapped up by half-time when Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala and Tim Kleindienst put them 3-0 ahead on the night.

However, Moise Kean hit two second-half goals before a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time by Giacomo Raspadori gave Italy a glimmer of hope.

