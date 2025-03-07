Full list: 154 health facilities across Nigeria for free emergency obstetric care, VVF surgeries

The Federal Government has designated 154 health facilities across Nigeria to provide free treatment for women with obstetric complications.
These include issues arising during pregnancy, labour, delivery, or postpartum.
Health Minister Prof. Ali Pate, speaking on Politics Today, also announced 18 centres offering free treatment for vesicovaginal fistula (VVF).
He assured that these facilities are well-equipped with skilled personnel and standard equipment.
