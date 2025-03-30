Fubara’s chief of staff sues ex-Rivers HoS for defamation, denies burning Rivers Assembly

By Nwafor Sunday

Edison Ehie, the Chief of Staff to suspended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has taken legal action against former Rivers State Head of Service, George Nwaeke, over allegations of arson and defamation.

Ehie denied any involvement in the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex, which occurred on October 30, 2023.

During an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, Ehie dismissed Nwaeke’s claims as baseless and defamatory, stating that he had no knowledge of the arson until he heard the news like everyone else.

“It is very important to clarify that I was not, I had no hand, and was not part of the burning down of the Rivers State House of Assembly,” Ehie asserted.

He further revealed that he had instructed his legal team to pursue a case of criminal libel against Nwaeke, challenging him to provide proof of his allegations.

“I will not join issues completely with Mr. George Nwaeke because I have already instructed my lawyers to file an issue of criminal libel against him, and I hope he is very prepared to substantiate his claims and his allegations,” he added.

Nwaeke had accused both Governor Fubara and Ehie of orchestrating the fire that gutted the state assembly complex amid a heated political crisis. The allegations have since sparked tensions within Rivers State’s political landscape.

Ehie’s legal action signals an effort to clear his name and hold Nwaeke accountable for what he describes as false and damaging accusations.