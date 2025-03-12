Fubara worries over assembly’s unpreparedness to receive 2025 budget

Sim Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has expressed worries over the unpreparedness of the Rivers State House of Assembly to receive the 2025 Budget of the State.

Fubara made this remark, Wednesday, when he and some members of his Cabinet arrived at the State Assembly Quarters, the sitting venue of the 26 lawmakers.

Fubara said he had inline with the Supreme Court verdict on the Rivers State Political crisis, visited the assembly to present the said budget, but that the entrance gate was under lock and key.

The governor stated that he had notified the assembly of the plans to present the budget today, Wednesday, but that he did not get any response from the lawmakers, adding that his efforts to also reach the Speaker of the assembly via Phone call proved abortive.

He said: “I am here myself this morning with a few members of my executive to comply with the Supreme Court judgement.

“Before my arrival, I have already made several attempts to reach the speaker through Phone calls. I also did a letter personally which was transmitted to the Hon. Speaker for this particular presentation.

“But, it is unfortunate that at the gate, you can see that the place is completely sealed and there is no sign that anything is going to happen today.

“Why we are doing all these is for the interest of our people. I don’t think there is anything to worry about. Maybe, they are working on the letter. I expect to here hear from them maybe after this hour.”