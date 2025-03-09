Fubara invites Speaker Amaewhule, other Rivers lawmakers for meeting

Siminalayi Fubara

By Davies Iheamnachor

The Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, has invited the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Martins Amaaewhule to a meeting.

This follows the Governor’s receipt of the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgement on the political unrest in the state.

The governor made this invitation in a letter from the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, addressed to Rt — Hon. Martins Amaaewhule as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The letter noted that the governor had scheduled the meeting for Monday at 10 am at the Government House Port Harcourt to address all the lingering issues in the state.

Danagogo, in the letter, noted that the governor received the CTC of the Supreme Court judgement on Friday and wants the meeting to discuss the Presentation of the 2025 state budget and payment of all lawmakers’ allowances.

The letter read: “I hereby write in furtherance of His Excellency’s promise stated in my letter dated 5th March 2025 to notify you that His Excellency has received the Supreme Court Judgment, and has therefore directed me to invite you and your colleagues -the Honourable members of Rivers State House of Assembly, to a meeting to discuss:-

“Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings. Payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members. Presentation of Budget and sundry matters;

“Any other matter(s), as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the State. Sequel to the above, I hereby humbly invite the Rt. Hon. Speaker, and all the Rivers State House of Assembly members to a meeting with the Governor as follows.”

