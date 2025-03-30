Fredrick Omodiagbe launches Omo Records Entertainment to promote Afrobeatß talents

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian-American music enthusiast and entrepreneur Fredrick Omodiagbe has officially launched Omo Records Entertainment, a record label dedicated to discovering and promoting exceptional Afrobeats talent.

Born in Edo State, Nigeria, Omodiagbe’s passion for music started at a young age when he played as an instrumentalist in his father’s band. This early exposure to live music sparked a deep appreciation for the industry and a lifelong commitment to supporting emerging artists.

Omo Records Entertainment was officially launched in October 2024 with a mission to foster innovation, passion, and authenticity in the music industry. The label is focused on uplifting Afrobeat artists and aims to leave a lasting impact on the global music scene.

The label’s first signed artist, Eazie Boi, has already made waves with his debut single, “No Para”, which showcases his unique sound and style. Omo Records Entertainment is actively working on expanding its roster and solidifying its presence in the industry.

Short-Term Goals

As part of its growth strategy, Omo Records Entertainment has outlined key objectives:

Establishing a strong online presence for the label and its artists

Developing a structured content and project management system

Signing additional talented Afrobeat artists

Releasing singles and EPs to highlight its artists’ musical abilities

Strengthening artist branding and marketing strategies

Building industry partnerships and networking with key professionals

With a clear vision and a growing team, Omo Records Entertainment is set to become a powerhouse in the Afrobeat music scene, giving a platform to talented artists and reshaping the industry for years to come.