Former WMA President denounces fraudulent online claims of miracle cures

Chioma Obinna

Immediate past President of World Medical Association, WMA and Chief Consultant Family Physician Dr. Osahon Enabulele has denounced what he described as fraudulent online claims that he invented natural remedies for hypertension and erectile dysfunction.

Enabulele, who has also served as president of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA and the Commonwealth Medical Association, stated that he has been “inundated with several calls from eminent personalities” regarding a widely circulated video clip.

The video, sponsored by entities such as “Arum Institute” and “Eric TV,” falsely claims Enabulele created these remedies and offered substantial cash rewards for their successful use.

In a disclaimer made available to Vanguard, Enabulele categorically denied all claims made in the video: “One, I did not create or invent the said natural solutions to cure hypertension and erectile dysfunction credited to my person. Two, I did not make the said video clips asserting the creation of the said natural remedies or any other solution whatsoever.

“Three, I do not know the entity called Arum Institute or the entity called Rick TV or any other entity in that regard. Four, I had no such interaction or made any medication on Pete Edoce or any other personality as aired in the video clips.”

He further asserted, “Accordingly, I declare that this is the handiwork of scammers, fraudsters, imposters, lazy and unscrupulous individuals aimed at defrauding unsuspecting members of the society.”

Enabulele urged the public to disregard the advertisements, labeling their content as “AI-generated, misleading, untrue, unfounded and against reality.”

He confirmed that relevant agencies have been notified and are actively pursuing the perpetrators.

“I reaffirm my commitment to ensuring that Nigerians and citizens across the world receive quality health care through evidence-based medicine, best practices, culture and attitude. “

Enabulele’s distinguished career includes serving as a life member of the World Organisation of Family Doctors, solidifying his reputation as a leading figure in global healthcare. The public is advised to exercise caution and rely on verified medical information.