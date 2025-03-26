Former Rivers LG chairmen pay solidarity visit to Fubara

Siminalayi Fubara

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on Wednesday, received the immediate past chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas in the state at his private residence in Port Harcourt.

The visit, led by Hon. Prince Ezebunwo Ichemati, former chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen in Nigeria (ALGON), Rivers State Chapter, was aimed at reaffirming their unwavering support for the Governor and his Rivers First agenda.

The former council chairmen, in high spirits, expressed their loyalty to Governor Fubara, urging Rivers people to continue supporting his administration despite ongoing political challenges. They also offered prayers for divine intervention, calling on residents to remain united and law-abiding to prevent any form of destabilization.

Their tenure was terminated following the Supreme Court judgment of March 18, 2025, which invalidated the local government elections held on October 5, 2024.

Amid political tensions in the state, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency last week, further intensifying the political landscape. However, before this declaration, Governor Fubara had directed the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) to schedule fresh council elections for August 9, 2025.

The visit by the former chairmen underscores the ongoing realignments in Rivers State politics as stakeholders continue to declare their allegiances ahead of the upcoming elections.