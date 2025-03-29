Former Cross River PDP deputy gov candidate dumps party

Dr. Emana Ambrose-Amawhe, who was the deputy governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State during the 2023 general elections, has officially parted ways with the party.

In a resignation letter dated March 28, 2025, and addressed to the chairman of Edem Odo Ward in Akpabuyo Local Government Area, she announced that her departure was effective immediately.

Ambrose-Amawhe emphasised that the decision was not made hastily but reaffirmed her dedication to serving Cross River State and Nigeria in different capacities.

She stated, “I am writing to formally resign my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect.

“I sincerely appreciate the opportunity given to me over time to contribute my quota to the growth of the party and the chance to serve as the Deputy Governorship Candidate in the last general elections.

“It was a privilege to be part of the PDP’s vision and engage with our people in meaningful ways. However, after much reflection in light of the current state of affairs within the party, I believe it is time for me to move on.

“This decision was not made lightly, but I remain committed to serving my community and contributing to the progress of our state and nation in other capacities.”

Ambrose-Amawhe was the running mate to Senator Sandy Onor in the 2023 gubernatorial race in Cross River.

She had also vied for a seat in the House of Representatives to represent the Bakassi/Akpabuyo/Calabar South Federal Constituency under the PDP.