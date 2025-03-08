Flood Disaster: How Nigeria lost 314 lives in 3 months

Part of the flooded estate

•North accounts for 90% of deaths

•Why northern cities’re flooded in ‘dry season’ – Experts

By Clifford Ndujihe

IN the last three months, no fewer than 314 Nigerians have been drowned across the country by furious floods with the northern part of Nigeria accounting for about 90 per cent of the casualties.

April to September used to be rainy season in Nigeria with a period of dryness in August known as ‘August Break.’

The trend is no longer so, especially in 2024 when torrential rains continued to pour leading to flooding that devastated about 31 states including 18 of the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

In the past, by September the intensity of rainfall had reduced in most parts of the far North as ‘dry season’ crept in and the cool, dusty Harmattan period took over.

The contrary is the situation now as many northern cities are experiencing heavy downpour and are still submerged three days to the end of September.

However, some of the flooding were due to the collapse of dams. And many states along the banks of River Niger and River Benue are threatened by more floods following the release of water from Lagdo Dam by the. Cameroonian authorities.

Most affected states and deaths

The most flood-ravaged parts are the far-flung North-West and North-Eastern states that have recorded more deaths and devastation.

The states include:

Kano, 49 deaths

Yobe – 43

Borno -37

Jigawa -37

Bauchi- 23

Sokoto -20

Taraba -15

Katsina-15

Zamfara -13

Adamawa -12

Niger – 11

Benue -6

Floods of fury

As of September 18, 2024 no fewer than 285 persons had been drowned with 2,504 injured across the country, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA; and Reliefweb

The flood as of then had affected 31 states, 185 local government areas (LGAs) and 1,083,141 individuals.

The floods left 641,598 persons displaced, 98,242 homes affected and 127,544 hectares or 312,100 acres of farmlands washed away.

In states like Bauchi, Borno, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Jigawa, thousands of individuals are struggling to cope with the aftermath. Borno alone has 414,000 affected persons, Bauchi has 94,022 affected persons, while Sokoto follows closely with 83,000. In terms of displacement, Borno, Sokoto and Bauchi are also among the hardest hit, with 389,267, 48,000 and 36,000 displaced persons respectively.

No fewer than 15 persons were reportedly killed and over 3,000 others were displaced by floods

between early August to early September in Katsina State. 21,481 others also sustained various degrees of injuries as a result.

The Nigerian government, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), state emergency agencies (SEMA), and humanitarian partners has initiated relief efforts across the worst-affected states.

Since September 18, the death toll has increased to 314 with Borno and Kano accounting for 86 deaths.

Why northern cities’re flooded in ‘dry season’ – Experts

Speaking on why the North is flooded at this time of the year, Professor Chidi Nzeadibe, a professor of Environmental Management and Sustainability in the Department of Geography and Environmental Sustainability, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, attributed the disaster to climate change.

Professor Nzeadibe, who is the Dean, Faculty of the Social Sciences, UNN, said: “The case of flooding in Maiduguri is as a result of the failure of a dam. This flooding covered about 70 percent of Maiduguri, submerging and displacing communities and caused infrastructure damage. Wildlife and other animals such as crocodiles and snakes escaped from the zoo.

“However, there seems to also be increasing incidence of flood in some northern states ostensibly induced by changes in the climate regime.

“Conversely, some areas in the southern parts of Nigeria are experiencing incidences of reduced precipitation likely induced by global climate change.

“Under normal circumstances, southern Nigeria should be experiencing increased precipitation about this time of the year but surprisingly, we seem to notice a reduction of rainfall amounts in September which ordinarily would have recorded the second rainfall maxima (peak rainfall). The rainfall maxima would usually occur in July and September respectively.

“We should also not discountenance the effect of “the little dry season” which some people commonly refer to as August break, a period of reduced precipitation every year.”

Speaking in like manner, Professor Ifeanyi Enete, who teaches Geography at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, said: “It all boils down to the issue of climate change. The on-set of rainy season has changed, forcing rainfall to accumulate more at the end of the rainy season. As such, the hydrological season and planting period are reduced.

“This period of rainy season is intense, heavy, and short. The duration of this intense rainfall is too big for soil to absorb leading to flooding. Again, the numerous dams that are not well- taken care of is exacerbating the overflow within the region.”