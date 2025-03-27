Fleeing terrorists killed as NAF unleashes multiple air strikes in Northeast

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) in sustaining its counterterrorism operations tempo in the North-East, on Wednesday conducted multiple waves of Air strikes on terrorist strongholds in the North East, killing many while others were seen fleeing for their lives.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Public Relations and Information, Group Captain Kabiru Ali said, “”In multiple waves on 26 March 2025. NAF aircraft delivered coordinated strikes on terrorist strongholds at Warawara, near Wajiroko, and Chinene in the Mandara Mountains, Borno State, dealing a severe blow to insurgent activities.

“Guided by painstaking Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, NAF identified a number of terrorists stockpiling logistics and planting Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) around Wajiroko. Surveillance later tracked their movement to a concealed location housing a gun truck, ammunition stockpiles, and fuel reserves.

“In response, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) executed multiple waves of air interdiction (AI) missions.

“The first wave struck the terrorists’ logistics hub, destroying gun trucks and critical supplies.

“The other followed with sustained rocket and cannon attacks, ensuring the complete annihilation of terrorist’s assets.

“Later that day, NAF aircraft targeted another terrorist enclave at Chinene in the Mandara Mountains.

“Intelligence reports indicated that insurgents had relocated there following a previous air raid on Degbewa on 16 March 2025.

“Overhead reconnaissance confirmed the presence of active structures, prompting the execution of strikes that set terrorist hideouts ablaze.

‘Fleeing insurgents were subsequently engaged and neutralized, further crippling their operational capacity.

“Battle Damage Assessment and corroboratory intelligence confirmed the neutralization of scores of terrorist fighters.

“The strikes also destroyed 4 terrorist gun trucks, 2 Toyota Hilux vehicles, and several makeshift shelters, forcing the insurgents to abandon their positions degrading their operational capabilities.

“These successful air interdiction missions underscore the NAF’s unwavering commitment to neutralizing insurgents, disrupting their logistics, and denying them safe havens.

“With sustained pressure on terrorist elements, the NAF remains resolute in its mission to restore peace and security in the country.”