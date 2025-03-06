FIFA ranking: Super Falcons retain global position, remain 1st in Africa

Nigeria’s senior women’s football team, the Super Falcons, have held on to their 36th position in the latest FIFA global rankings, according to the list released on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
The Super Falcons also remain the top-ranked women’s football team in Africa, underscoring their dominance on the continent.
South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and Ghana are the other countries in the top five.
Top 10 teams in the world, according to the latest FIFA ranking
United States of America
Spain
Germany
England
Japan
Sweden
Canada
Brazil
Korea DPR
Netherlands
