FIFA announces $125 million prize for 2025 Club World Cup winner

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 05: FIFA President Gianni Infantino presents The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Brennan Asplen/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brennan Asplen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The winner of this year’s expanded Club World Cup in the United States will receive up to $125 million in prize money, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

A total prize fund of $1 billion for the event, which runs from June 14 to July 13, had already been made public, but FIFA has now broken down the sums for the 32 participating teams.

Each team will share in the $525 million pot for participating while a further $475 million will be distributed according to performance in the tournament.

With additional bonuses, the team that emerges victorious from the seven matches played could receive up to $125 million.

Europe will receive the lion’s share of the prize money, with each of their clubs receiving between $12.81 and $38.19 million, the exact amounts to be determined according to sporting and commercial criteria.

South American teams will each receive $15.21 million in participation bonuses, while those from North and Central America, the Caribbean, Asia and Africa will receive $9.55 million.

Auckland City, the Oceania representative, will take home $3.58 million for taking part.

“The distribution model… represents the biggest prize money ever awarded to a competition comprising a group stage and a knockout phase,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a press release.

“In addition to the prize money earmarked for the participating clubs, an unprecedented solidarity programme will be put in place with the aim of redistributing an additional $250 million to football around the world.”

Infantino said all proceeds from the event will be redistributed to club football.