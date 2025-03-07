Fibon Solar wins Most Innovative Solar Energy Service Provider Award

By Benjamin Njoku

Fibon Solar, a subsidiary of Zhongshan Shouliang, has emerged as the Most Innovative Solar Energy Service Provider of the Year at the 6th annual Nollywood Economic Outlook.

The award recognizes Fibon Solar’s commitment to driving sustainability, innovation, and tailored energy solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Fibon Solar is a pioneer in the renewable energy sector, with a history of consistency, innovation, passion, and commitment to developing the Nigerian and African energy landscape.

In his acceptance speech,

Adewale Atanda, Marketing Manager of Fibon Energy, acknowledged the company’s vision to accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future by providing clean, reliable, and affordable energy solutions.

The event convenes leading voices from various sectors to tackle pressing issues, explore emerging opportunities, and chart a sustainable course for the future of the Nigerian economy.

The NEO Awards recognize individuals driving significant, sustainable, and scalable impact through their work, showcasing a diverse array of innovators dedicated to community service and societal advancement.