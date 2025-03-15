FG vows to complete Sokoto-Zaria road project

The Minister of State for Works, Mr Bello Goronyo, has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to timely completion of the reconstruction of the 750-kilometre Sokoto-Gusau-Funtua-Zaria road project.

Goronyo stated this during an inspection tour of the ongoing road project along Dange-Shuni, Tureta in Sokoto state to Talata Mafara in Zamfara State on Saturday.

He said the inspection was part of President Bola Tinubu’s marching orders given to the ministry to ensure that the ongoing projects were executed as scheduled to make them motorable for users.

The minister said: “I am leading a team comprising the Permanent Secretary and other ministry’s officials on the inspection tour to projects from Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Kano States to ensure quality and seamless projects.”

He reminded the contractors and officials handling the project of the need to comply with all contractual agreements and ensure speedy and quality jobs.

According to him, President Tinubu deserves support of the people ahead of the 2027 General Elections “in view of his commitment to executing legacy projects that are impactful to the lives of generality.”

He added that Tunibu was executing a 47-year-old dream of former President Shehu Shagari, a 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway project which had already commenced.

Goronyo described the super highway project as a commercial booster and life-saving for the citizens, adding that the road project would surely enhance security and social development.

”Tinubu is passionate about ensuring massive infrastructural development in all parts of Nigeria.

“The essence of leadership is to bring development to the people, Mr President has brought uncountable development not only to the region but also to all levels,” Goronyo said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the tour, the minister interacted with contractors, and officials handling the projects along with some community members and assured payment of compensation to the deserving property owners. (NAN)