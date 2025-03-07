FG to solidify partnership with France for economy prosperity

economy

Federal Government has expressed its commitment to strengthening its partnership with the French Republic to enhance economic prosperity for both nations.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, stated this during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Marc Fonbaustier, on Friday in Abuja.

Idris commended Fonbaustier’s dedicated efforts in facilitating the smooth state visit of President Bola Tinubu and his entourage to France in 2024.

“I have also seen you work in this country within a very short time that you have been here, cementing the bond of relationship that exists between France and Nigeria.

“And today, we can say that France is a very important partner to our country.

“Not many African Heads of State or Governments were extended that kind of friendship by President Emmanuel Macron during our state visit to your country.

“They are fulfilled, there must be some strong bond that exists between these two countries that all of us need to deepen so that together we can make the world a better place.

“Now, let me say that during that visit, a number of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between your country and Nigeria.

“Our desires and needs as a ministry to deliver on our mandate require that we also come under that MOU so that together we can forge a strong unity that will help us to deliver more efficiently and effectively on the mandate of President Tinubu.

“I know that the French government is eager to partner with our country so that we can build on and sustain on President Tinubu’s reform that is now showing signs of positivity,” Idris said.

He further stated that the Nigerian government was focused, determined, and convinced that its reforms would set the country on the path to sustainable prosperity.

Idris noted that Nigeria would continue to partner and engage with France and other countries willing to support its development goals.

“And for France, we have seen the signs already.

“I want to also specifically thank you for extending the invitation to my ministry to participate in the Nigerian Business Forum that is going to happen on April 10,” Idris said.

Speaking earlier, Fonbaustier said he was at the ministry to ensure a practical follow-up on President Tinubu’s state visit to Paris in November 2024.

“The two presidents have set up an ambitious roadmap so that we can scale up the partnership. And in that regard, communication, information is a core issue.

“France can provide hopefully some support, capabilities and technical know-how. it is with that very genuine mindset that we can together implement the roadmap.

“Also, I am honoured to give to you an official invitation to participate in the Nigeria Business Forum that is being organised by Business France in Paris on April 10.

“We would be more than honoured if you could attend that meeting because we think you are a game changer.

“And due to your personal convictions, profile and role in the government, you can speak about the potential of Nigeria to the French Investors who will be present,” Fonbaustier said.