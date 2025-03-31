FG to establish Renewed Hope Cultural Villages nationwide

Jagunlabi

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The Federal Government has hinted at plans to establish “Renewed Hope Cultural Villages” across the 36 states in a bid to promote Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and boost the creative industry,

Special Assistant to Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Abiola Jagunlabi, speaking in an interview with journalists in Ilorin disclosed that the project is part of the Federal Government’s “Renewed Hope Cultural Project,” aimed at preserving Nigeria’s cultural heritage, promoting tourism and driving economic growth.

According to Jagunlabi, the cultural villages will be established in collaboration with state governments, with the aim of transforming historic sites into vibrant creative hubs, fostering economic growth and job creation in the arts and entertainment sectors.

He explained that the project will focus on restoring and conserving historic sites, monuments, palaces, and artefacts, as well as enhancing cultural education and capacity building in local crafts.

“The project’s success relies on the active participation and collaboration of state governments, local communities, and stakeholders.

“By working together, Nigeria can unlock the transformative power of its arts, culture, tourism, and creative industries for sustainable development and social cohesion.

“The initiative, which aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, is expected to have a significant impact on the country’s economy, creating thousands of jobs and generating revenue through tourism and creative enterprises” Jagunlabi said.

Jagunlabi further said that the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, is committed to boosting Nigeria’s economy through innovative programmes and policies.

To achieve this, she’s forging partnerships to develop the creative industry, unlocking job opportunities for the country’s youth.

This comprehensive approach, he said, will not only enhance Nigeria’s creative industry but also contribute to the country’s economic diversification and development.

He revealed that the National Economic Council (NEC) has already approved the project, paving the way for the transformation of Nigeria’s creative industry.