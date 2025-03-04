FG to establish carbon market for economic, industrial growth

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investments

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, says the ministry will establish carbon markets across the country, to guarantee economic and industrial development.

Oduwole said this when she featured at a ministerial briefing by the Ministry of Information and Cultural Orientation, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, the ministry has already initiated discussion with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on establishing Nigeria’s carbon markets for utilisation and storage.

She added that the aim was to unlock sustainable finance for industrial growth.

A carbon market is a trading system that allows companies and individuals to buy and sell carbon credits, to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

It is also a tool to help fight climate change.

“I thought carbon market was quite important and it is a discussion that should be able to also provide an appropriate response to alternative energy,” she said.

According to the minister, the ministry has the mandate to create and maintain an enabling environment and regulations, for development and expansion of industry, trade and investment.

“Therefore, this ministry facilitates the development of Nigerian businesses regulatory and policy wise, for it to be able to thrive,’’ she said.

She said that the ministry was committed to ensuring that manufacturers get maximum support from the government.

Oduwole noted that the administration of President Bola Tinubu had provided a 200 billion dollars intervention fund that was meant for business growth in the country.

“50 billion dollars of that fund was meant for manual businesses as grants and then 75 billion dollars for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and another 75 billion dollars, meant for manufacturers.

“I think, that provision and intervention are still being managed, by the bank of industry.

“The ministry is currently looking at pursuing how to get our manufacturers to benefit from an appropriate price of gas.

“I think this is likely to be the game changer that our manufacturers and our industrialists are also able to purchase gas, the same way that it is done.

“When this happens, a lot of the matters about high cost of commodities are going to be brought down,’’ she said.

Oduwole said that seven of the ministry’s eight-point agenda was specifically to accelerate economic diversification.

The minister said that the ministry was committed to ensuring strong implementation of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

She said that Nigeria had the privilege of hosting the Secretary-General, AfCFTA, Mr Wamkele Mene, adding that some Nigerian businessmen also commended on the implementation.

According to her, AfCFTA aims to make it easier and cheaper to move goods and services between countries.