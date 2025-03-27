FG backs 2025 Stockholm Junior Water prize to boost climate adaptation

—As Nigeria leads digital trade expansion under AfCFTA, seeks global support at WTO forum

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Federal Government has pledged full support for the 2025 Stockholm Junior Water Prize Competition aimed at fostering innovation in water and environmental management among young Nigerians.

The Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Senator Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, disclosed this on Thursday during a press conference in Abuja to announce the call for applications for the 2025 Stockholm Junior Water Prize in Nigeria.

Senator Hadejia said the competition will get the younger generation between the ages of 15 to 20 acquainted with problems and challenges associated with water at their tender age.

Describing the competition as an opportunity to create awareness within this age bracket, Senator Hadejia said, “There is a Stockholm Water Prize which is different from the Junior Water Prize – this is specifically targeted at the younger generation between 15 and 20 years old.

“It is essentially to imbibe the culture of awareness and responsibility among the younger generation so that they grow up knowing the rudiments of water and environmental issues, especially in this challenging time of climate change.

“It is an international competition covering almost 35 countries, and I have seen participation in the region of ten thousand and it is a wonderful opportunity for the Federal Government to lend its weight to this year’s event.”

The Deputy Chief of Staff noted that this year’s competition is most significant given the discussions that resulted from the Vice President’s engagement in Oslo in 2024 and the anticipated visit of the Crown Princess of Sweden later in the year.

Earlier, the Head of Political and Trade Affairs, Embassy of Sweden, Abuja, Mr. Fredrik Åhsberg, explained that “the prestigious international competition organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute aims to engage young minds in addressing global water challenges.”

He said the call for participation in Nigeria, which runs from March 27 to May 2, 2025, is open to qualified candidates who are invited to apply for the competition’s regional finals which will be followed by a national final that will take place at the Embassy in Abuja later in the year.

On his part, the National Coordinator of the Nigeria Stockholm Junior Water Prize, Mr Ikechukwu Chinemerem, said the competition is for secondary and tertiary school students between the ages of 15 and 20 to write projects on water-related issues and how it could be solved.

“It is one of the ways to find solutions to water problems and be acquainted with the problems at a young age.”

Nigeria Leads Digital Trade Expansion Under AfCFTA, Seeks Global Support At WTO Forum

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has reaffirmed its commitment to accelerating digital trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), urging global partners to support its efforts in expanding market access and economic growth.

Speaking on Thursday at the World Trade Organization (WTO) Aid for Trade Session in Geneva, Switzerland, Special Assistant to the President on Export Expansion, Aliyu Bunu Sheriff, said Nigeria is well positioned as a regional digital trade hub.

“Nigeria recognises digital trade as a critical driver of economic diversification. Our goal is to position Nigeria as a regional hub for digital services, streamline trade processes, and expand market access for Nigerian businesses. With the right policies and infrastructure, Africa can unlock the full potential of its $4.3 trillion market under AfCFTA,” he said.

Sheriff explained that in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, and the Overseas Development Institute (ODI UK), Nigeria has launched a series of high-impact workshops aimed at streamlining trade processes, enhancing state-level exports, and leveraging digital identity and payment systems for cross-border commerce.

“The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, has played a key role in advancing Nigeria’s digital trade agenda. She recently led discussions with the AfCFTA Secretary-General on enhancing regional trade integration and digital payment systems. Her leadership has been instrumental in aligning Nigeria’s trade policies with AfCFTA’s digital transformation goals,” he explained.

Sheriff called on the WTO, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to invest in broadband infrastructure, support MSME capacity-building, and facilitate seamless cross-border digital payments.

“Nigeria is not just participating in Africa’s digital trade transformation; we are leading it. We invite global partners to collaborate with us in unlocking Africa’s digital economy,” he added.