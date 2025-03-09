FG adopts TASUED as federal institution

TASUED gate

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Federal Government has adopted the Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, in Ijagun, Ogun State as a Federal University.

Established by the Ogun State Government in 2005, TASUED holds the distinguished position as Nigeria’s first specialised university of education. It was named after Dr Tai Solarin, a revered activist and the founder of Mayflower School in Ikenne.

As a federal institution, TASUED will be the first federally owned tertiary school in Ogun East senatorial district. With a well-developed infrastructure and academic programme, the transition requires minimal federal investment.

The presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, stated that Tinubu approved the adoption on Friday and thanked the Ogun State Government for inviting the Federal Government to take over the school, one of the state’s best educational assets.

The President was quoted as saying: “It is an opportunity for the Federal Government to honor Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who began the revolutionary free education program in Western Nigeria, and Dr. Tai Solarin, who spent most of his life educating our children and impacting patriotic and leadership lessons in them at Mayflower School in Ikenne.

“It is also in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, who played a critical role in preventing the university’s closure in 2012, just seven years after its establishment,” he added.

Awolowo and Solarin were celebrated figures from the Eastern Senatorial District of Ogun State, encompassing Ijebu and Remo.

President Tinubu emphasised that TASUED’s transition into a Federal University of Education is a strategic step in the Federal Government’s commitment to bolster teacher education and enhance the quality of instruction across all educational levels.

With TASUED’s new status, the Federal Government oversees seven education universities. They are Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Owerri, Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo, and the Federal University of Education, Kano. Others are the Federal University of Education, Zaria; the Federal University of Education, Pankshin Plateau State and the Federal University of Education, Kontagora, Niger State.

