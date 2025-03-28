Female leaders, entrepreneurs converge, chart path to Africa’s growth

Dr. Jacqueline Mkindi , CEO, Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA) & Member Gender and Equality Forum Tanzania: Advisory Group to the President on GEF | Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, President, Lagos Chambers of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) | Tokunbo Chiedu(Mrs), CEO, Compass Global Business Services / Convener, West Africa Meets East Africa & Female Leaders & Entrepreneurs Conference(FLEC)

By Tunde Oso

Female leaders and entrepreneurs from across Africa and the globe will be converging in Lagos to chart the way forward for Africa’s development at the Annual Global Female Leaders & Entrepreneurs’ Conference, FLECGLOBAL.

Organized by Compass Global Business Service in commemoration of International Women’s Day, the conference will be exploring strategies for innovation, resilience, and sustainability.

Convener/ Founder & Executive Director at Compass Global Business Service, Mrs. Tokunbo Chiedu revealed in a statement that the programme holding Friday, March 28, 2025 in Lagos is aimed at mapping out pathways for Africa’s continued advancement.

Chiedu said, “The gathering underscores the pivotal role and impact that women are making across the Globe. This edition of FLECGLOBAL through the presentation of the speakers showcases the role that African Women are playing to drive Africa’s transformation.

“Women are at the forefront of key business sectors on the Continent, rightly earning the spotlight due to their indispensable contribution to Africa’s advancement, prosperity, and the desired transformation.”

She added that the one-day conference will feature keynote addresses and presentations from prominent figures in government, business, and technology.

Among the speakers is Dr. Jacqueline Mkindi, CEO of the Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA), a significant player in East Africa’s private sector.

Chiedu explained that Mkindi will be delivering a keynote address and lead a VIP tour of the conference exhibition. Other speakers expected at the conference according to the statement are: Dr. Hon. Dayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs, FCT; Madame Ngone Diop, Director at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa and Cynthia Gnassingbe-Essonnam, Special Advisor for Private Sector Engagement at the AfCFTA Secretariat, amongst others.

Beyond keynote addresses, Chiedu said the conference will delve into global gender disparities, showcasing case studies of successful female-led initiatives and best practices that have driven economic growth.

“The conference will also feature SHEISFUTUREAFRICA, an exhibition showcasing innovative female-led brands championing sustainability, innovation, and thought leadership.

“The event will provide extensive networking opportunities, allowing attendees to connect with fellow female leaders, entrepreneurs, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from across the world. It will also serve as a platform for exhibitors to present their products and services to a high-level audience”, she assured.