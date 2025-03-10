Federal Civil Service Commission extends job application deadline to March 17

Tunji Olaopa, Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) has extended the deadline for submission of applications for vacancies in the Federal Civil Service to Monday, March 17.

The extension replaces the initial deadline of March 10, as earlier advertised in national dailies and on the FCSC website (www.fedcivilservice.gov.ng).

Prof. Tunji Olaopa, FCSC Chairman, announced the extension on Monday in a statement issued by Mr Taiwo Hassan, Head Press and Public Relations Officer in the commission.

Olaopa said the updated information had been published in The Sun and The Nation on March 10, 2025, and will be repeated in Daily Trust on March 11, 2025.

“The FCSC urged qualified Nigerians to take advantage of the extended deadline and apply for available positions.

“The commission also reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent and merit-based recruitment process,” he said. (NAN)