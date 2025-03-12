FCT police neutralise wanted kidnap kingpin Dogo Saleh

Tunji Disu

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Operatives of the FCT Police Command have neutralized a notorious bandit, Salisu Mohammed, alias Dogo Saleh, who had been terrorizing residents, following an intense counter-kidnapping operation aimed at dismantling a syndicate responsible for violent crimes.

“The killing of the notorious kidnapper whose gang mostly operates along the Kaduna – Lokoja – Enugu highway and within the FCT is a major breakthrough in its relentless fight against criminal elements terrorizing the Federal Capital Territory and neighboring states. In a well-coordinated intelligence-led operation”, the Police said.

The Command said, “On March 3, 2025, acting on credible intelligence regarding the movement of bandits into the FCT, the Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led operatives to block their access routes.

“After meticulous tracking, the operatives successfully intercepted and arrested Salisu Mohammed at Gidan Abe Forest while he was en route to Bwari Area Council, FCT.

“Salisu Mohammed, a 21-year-old Fulani man from Baban Saural village, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, was identified as a notorious hitman for bandit leaders operating in Rijana Forest, Kaduna State.

“He had terrorized communities along major highways, kidnapping unsuspecting victims and extorting huge ransoms.

“During the operation, he attempted to evade capture, abandoning his possessions, which included: one AK-49 rifle with two magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition and N3,000,000 cash proceeds from previous kidnappings

“Further investigations revealed his direct involvement in several high-profile kidnappings and killings, including Kyauta Village, Chikun LGA (two years ago), two individuals, including a security officer, kidnapped. Ransom collected: Millions of Naira and the officer was later killed.

At Kike Village, one year ago, he was involved in the kidnap of a security officer’s wife, and collected collected: millions of naira ransom.

“Involved in kidnap of three individuals, 5 months ago at Bagada Village (five months where millions of naira ransom were collected

“Involved in kidnapping of two men at a village near Kaduna Refinery one year ago, and collected millions of naira ransom, as well as the kidnapping one one victim, a year ago at Karuga Village, Chikun LGA, Kaduna, collect ed millions of naira ransom

“Involved in kidnapping of persons at Bagado Village, Chikun LGA eleven months ago and collected millions of naira ransom, kidnappings at Dan-Bushiya Village two years ago and collected: millions of nairavas ransom.

“Furthermore, he was involved in kidnapping of a woman and her two children at Police Quarters in Baban Saural, Chikun LGA. The officer and her children remain in captivity.

“Involved in attack on security outpost at Kujama Market, Kaduna recently, on January 5, 2025, during which two security personnel were killed and their firearms stolen.”

The Police added that “Salisu Mohammed and his gang were actively involved in kidnapping motorists along the Lokoja – Enugu highway.

“Led by his gang leader, Kanaboro, alongside Saleh and Abubakar, they recently kidnapped a tribal youth leader and others, collecting ransom before their release.

Other members of the gang so far neutralized according to the Police are Boka, the overall commander, his deputy, Sharmi, his assistant, Dogo Isa, another assistant, Gudan, who all operated a sub-camp each for detention of victims in the forest.

Continuing, the Police said, “The gang is loyal to Dogo Gide and collaborates with the Ansaru terrorist group for arms and ammunition supply.

“On March 4, 2025, at approximately 11:14 pm, leveraging intelligence provided by the arrested suspect, operatives launched a high-risk follow-up operation to dismantle his gang.

“The suspect led the Anti-Kidnapping Unit to Kwasau Forest, Kagarko LGA, Kaduna State, where his gang, led by one Abdu Musa, alias “Kanabaro,” had established a major hideout.

“Upon arrival, the Police team was ambushed by armed bandits attempting to free the suspect. The operatives swiftly engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle, displaying superior tactical expertise and resilience.

“The bandits were ultimately overpowered and forced to flee into the forest with severe gunshot wounds.

“The suspect sustained fatal gunshot wounds inflicted by his own gang during the crossfire. He was rushed to Kubwa General Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

“The bandits’ hideout was successfully dislodged. One officer, Inspector of the FCT Anti-Kidnapping Unit, sustained minor injuries and has since been treated and discharged. No other casualties were recorded.

“The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Olatunji Disu, has commended the officers involved in the operation for their bravery, professionalism, and tactical efficiency.

He assured residents that operations are ongoing to track and apprehend the fleeing gang members and dismantle all criminal networks operating within the region.