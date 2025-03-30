For years, the so-called “top traders” in Africa, Uche Paragon, Dapo Willis, and Kenechukwu, have built their brands around marketing hype, rented luxury, and exaggerated earnings.

They dominate social media, flashing wealth, but when it comes to real trading results, real wealth, and real impact, they all fall far behind one man: Damilare Ogundare, aka HabbyFX.

While others focus on selling courses and building their online persona, HabbyFX built an empire based on real trading performance. He doesn’t just talk about making money, he withdraws millions, creates profitable traders, and dominates the market with undeniable skill.

Today, he is not only the father of Forex trading in West Africa but also the richest Forex trader in Africa as of 2025, surpassing all others previously mentioned in top blogs.

The Pioneer: How HabbyFX Brought Forex to Nigeria

Before Forex became a trending business in Nigeria, HabbyFX was already paving the way. When most people dismissed trading as an online scam, he was one of the few who saw the potential and committed to mastering it.

Back then, resources were scarce, and no major trader in Nigeria had proven real long-term success.

The industry was full of misinformation, and anyone who mentioned Forex was assumed to be running a Ponzi scheme. There were no big trading academies, no major mentorship programs, and no proven blueprints to success.

HabbyFX changed everything.

He showed that trading could be a legitimate and profitable career, and thanks to his influence, millions of young Nigerians now see Forex as a real opportunity for financial freedom. While others talk about “inspiring the youth,” he actually did it first.

Why The “Forex Celebrities” Can’t Keep Up

For years, names like Dapo Willis, Uche Paragon, and the rest have been pushed as the top traders in Nigeria, but let’s be honest—what have they really done besides sell mentorships, courses, and online lifestyle?

• Where are their real, documented trading withdrawals?

• Why do their students struggle to replicate their supposed success?

The difference between HabbyFX and the others is simple: he makes money from trading, not from selling the dream of trading.

While others spend their time promoting VIP signals, and “limited-time” mentorships, HabbyFX and his Students are withdrawing millions from live markets consistently.

How HabbyFX Built an Empire While Others Built a Following

Most so-called “top traders” rely heavily on marketing to stay relevant. Their social media is full of ads for their mentorship programs, because, without them, they wouldn’t have any real income stream.

Meanwhile, HabbyFX has built something bigger:

• Habby Forex Trading Academy, which has trained tens of thousands of traders across Nigeria.

• Multiple trading floors, where traders learn and execute trades in a real-world professional environment.

• Major broker partnerships, including deals with AssexMarkets and Exness, proving that financial institutions recognize his influence.

While others rely on the next big sales pitch, he built an actual industry-leading institution.

The Harsh Truth: Marketing vs. Trading

If we strip away the flashy Instagram posts, and the rented luxury cars, what’s left? Most of these so-called “top traders” wouldn’t last a year without their mentorship sales.

HabbyFX, on the other hand, built his entire fortune on actual trading.



• He owns a Rolls-Royce, a Lamborghini Truck, and a fleet of exotic cars—not from selling courses, but from trading profits.

• He doesn’t have to recruit students to maintain his wealth, his withdrawals alone are enough.

• He has documented seven-figure months, while others can only talk about their “big wins” without proof.

The Reality: Who is the Real King of Forex in Africa?

Everyone claims to be the best, but numbers don’t lie:

• Who has the biggest and most successful Forex academy? HabbyFX.

• Who has proven, documented, multi-million-dollar withdrawals? HabbyFX.

• Who has been trading long before the “Forex hype” took over social media? HabbyFX.

Even the biggest and most reputable artist in Africa, Davido, recognized HabbyFX’s impact by personally visiting Habby Forex Academy. This wasn’t just a casual meet-up, it was a testament to the level of influence and success that HabbyFX has achieved. While other traders chase clout, real industry leaders and global icons acknowledge him.

They can argue all they want, but HabbyFX has set a standard they simply can’t match.

Final Thoughts: The Forex Industry Needs to Wake Up

The Nigerian Forex scene has been dominated by traders who prioritize their image over actual trading skills. But times have changed, real traders are taking over.

Uche Paragon, Dapo Willis, and Kenechukwu can’t run from the truth:

• None of them have documented trading results that compare to HabbyFX.

• None of them have built a physical trading institution.

• None of them have the same level of real financial success from actual trading.

So, while they continue promoting their next “big opportunity”, HabbyFX continues doing what they can’t, winning in the market.

There is only one true Father of Forex Trading in West Africa, and his name is HabbyFX.

And that’s not up for debate.