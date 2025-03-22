Famer, herder hospitalised after altercation over grazing rights in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

A physical confrontation between a 20-year-old herder, Salau Isiaka, and a 25-year-old farmer, Akinkunmi Tiamiyu, has resulted in both individuals requiring hospitalization.

The incident, which occurred on March 21, 2025, in Ilowa-Gbade Village, Atiba Local Government Area of Oyo State, left both parties injured.

Vanguard gathered on Saturday that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over grazing rights.

According to Adewale Osifeso, the Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command in statement Herder made available, the conflict escalated when Isiaka brought his cattle to graze on Tiamiyu’s cassava farm.

This, according to him, led to a physical struggle which resulted in severe injuries for both men; Isiaka suffered a serious head injury, while Tiamiyu had two fingers severed from his left hand.

Both individuals are currently receiving medical care at a local healthcare facility.

Osifeso confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is ongoing at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department in Iyaganku.

He emphasised that preliminary findings suggest the incident was not as exaggerated as some reports indicated, clarifying that the altercation was indeed sparked by the grazing dispute.

“Contrary to exaggerated reports, preliminary investigations revealed that a dispute between two individuals over grazing rights on March 21, 2025, led to an altercation between a 20-year-old herder, Salau Isiaka, and a 25-year-old farmer, Akinkunmi Tiamiyu.”

“The confrontation, which arose when Isiaka took his cattle to graze on Tiamiyu’s cassava farmland, escalated into a physical fight, resulting in a severe head injury to the herder, Isiaka, and significant injuries to the farmer, Tiamiyu, including the severance of two fingers from his left hand.”

“Both individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at a healthcare facility, while a thorough investigation is underway at the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku.”