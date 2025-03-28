Failure to appear before tribunal: AOT issues bench warrant against Aero contractors’ MD

By Tunde Oso

The Advertising Offences Tribunal (AOT) of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Captain Ado Sanusi, Managing Director of Aero Contractors Company of Nigeria Limited, for failing to appear before the tribunal in an ongoing case involving alleged violations of Nigerian advertising laws.

ARCON, a Federal Government agency under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, had filed a 22-count charge against Captain Sanusi and Aero Contractors. The charges accuse them of publishing advertisements targeted at the Nigerian market without obtaining approval from the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP), a violation of Nigerian advertising regulations.

The case was initially scheduled for hearing on February 26, 2025. However, Captain Sanusi was absent, prompting his legal representatives to request leniency and assure the tribunal of his presence at the next hearing. Despite these assurances, he failed to appear on the adjourned date.

In response to his continued absence, the tribunal issued a bench warrant for his arrest to enforce compliance with advertising regulations. The tribunal has ordered that he be presented at its next sitting, scheduled for May 8, 2025.

Further updates on the case are expected following the tribunal’s next session.