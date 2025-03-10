Failed politicians behind plot to discredit NSA Ribadu – Ex-militant leader

Nuhu Ribadu NSA

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A former militant leader and prominent member of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Osaanya Ossanya, has accused failed politicians of orchestrating a campaign to discredit the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Ossanya claimed these politicians are unhappy with Nigeria’s progress in combating terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping under Ribadu’s leadership.

In a statement made available to journalists over the weekend, a former Niger Delta warlord and youth leader, he warned that the alleged smear campaign aims to distract Ribadu from his duties and undermine national security.

He emphasized that Ribadu’s efforts have significantly improved Nigeria’s Global Terror Index score, which dropped from 8.065 in 2023 to 7.575, the best in over eight years.

Ossanya dismissed claims linking Ribadu to the 2031 presidential elections as baseless and politically motivated, stating that such rumors are designed to create friction between the NSA and his superiors.

He commended Ribadu’s achievements, including the elimination of key terror figures and improved security on major roads like the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The former militant leader also highlighted Ribadu’s focus on food security and measures to curb smuggling, such as monitoring farm produce trucks and preventing petrol diversion to neighboring countries. He called on Nigerians to support the NSA and the Tinubu administration in their efforts to make the country safer and free from criminal elements.

Ossanya condemned the alleged media attacks on Ribadu, describing them as the work of destabilization agents. He reaffirmed the Niger Delta region’s support for the NSA, describing him as one of Nigeria’s finest and most dedicated security experts.

While acknowledging that more work remains to be done, Ossanya urged Nigerians to rally behind Ribadu’s intelligent and comprehensive approach to national security, which he said is yielding tangible results.

The statement read, “Failed politicians and their collaborators are not happy that Nigeria is winning the war against terrorism with bandits, herdsmen, kidnappers, and other violent criminals being wiped away.

“That is why they have resorted to blackmail and all manner of propaganda against Ribadu who is doing a great job that we are all proud of.

“It is disheartening that despite the efforts of Ribadu, which has been confirmed with the improvement of Nigeria’s Global Terror Index score from 8.065 in 2023 to 7.575, the best score in over eight years, he is still being vilified.

“Why would any sane person link Ribadu with the politics of 2031, which is still six years ahead, if the aim is not to pitch him against his boss and distract him from the relentless fight against enemies of Nigeria’s unity and peaceful coexistence?

“Under Ribadu as NSA, key terror figures have been sent to their early graves, which explains why people can now travel freely along the Abuja/Kaduna road and other parts of the country.

“Everything is now bearing fruit as we can see. Our National Security Adviser, one of the best we have ever had and one of the finest and most intelligent security experts to have come from our land, is on top of his game. His management of the nation’s security bears eloquent testimony to his dedication and commitment.

“We therefore condemn the incessant media attacks on the NSA by politicians who are agents of destabilization. Linking the NSA to phantom presidential ambition is absurd and a plan to distract him.

“His focus is not just physical security but other aspects of security. Trucks carrying farm produce are now monitored up to the market to prevent diversion to some neighboring countries. Also, there seems to be an end to the smuggling of petrol to other countries. All of these are efforts that need to be commended.”