FA Cup quarter-final: Bournemouth to host Man City, Fulham to play Palace [Full Draw]

March 2, 2025

Man City were handed a tough trip to Bournemouth in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final draw, while Aston Villa travel to second-tier Preston.

Fulham’s reward for beating holders Manchester United on penalties is a home tie in a London derby against Crystal Palace.

Brighton beat Newcastle 2-1 after extra time on Sunday and will face the winners of Monday’s tie between Nottingham Forest and Ipswich.

The FA Cup is Man City’s only realistic chance of winning a trophy in what has been a difficult season for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Man City are favourites for the competition with the Premier League’s top two Liverpool and Arsenal already eliminated.

However, they lost 2-1 in their trip to Bournemouth earlier in the season and the Cherries sit just four points behind the English champions in the Premier League.

FA Cup Quarter-final draw

Fulham v Crystal Palace

Preston v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Man City

Brighton v Nottingham Forest or Ipswich

Ties to be played on the weekend of March 29 and 30.

