Experts to community pharmacists: Integrate AI for professional growth

•As ACPN Ikeja Zone holds 2nd summit

By Chioma Obinna

Experts have urged community pharmacists to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) in their operations to ensure efficiency and profitability.

The experts who spoke at the 2nd edition of the Business Summit organised by the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, Ikeja Zone, Lagos, emphasised the need for pharmacists to adapt AI-driven solutions.

In her presentation themed: “Redefining Community Pharmacy: Leveraging Documentation, AI, and Emerging Trends for Impactful Practice,” Mr Timeyin Ogungbe, stressed that AI’s potential goes beyond routine operations, but presents an opportunity to “mine the wealth” hidden within the daily documentation pharmacists generate often overlooked.

Ogungbe said: “Without AI, pharmacies risk falling behind, AI allows businesses to perform tasks faster and more efficiently, turning what used to take an entire day into something done in just one hour.

“AI should do 70 percent of the work, and the human touch will complete the remaining 30 percent.”

Chairman of the Healthcare Providers Association of Nigeria, HCPAN, Lagos, Mrs. Abiola Paul-Ozieh, highlighted the importance of continuous learning and capacity building for community pharmacists.

“This summit is crucial because it provides a platform for community pharmacists to learn and grow together.

“We cannot stay in our premises and think we know everything. It’s forums like these that help us stay updated and share experiences.

“Today’s customers, especially the younger generation, may have already Googled their symptoms before coming to the pharmacy. If we are to remain relevant, we must embrace AI tools and other technological advancements. These tools will not only improve our service but ultimately attract more business.”

In his lecture on “Financial Planning for Financial Freedom,” Head of Retail Sales at Chapel Hill Denham, Mr. Temitope Afolabi, emphasised that the basic steps to financial planning include identifying goals, reviewing financial status, developing a financial plan, implementing strategy, and monitoring progress.