Exclusive Interview with Ope Abiola, HFM Nigeria Managing Director: A Leader and Advocate for Forex and CFD Trading Regulation in Nigeria



Interviewer: HFM has built a strong reputation in Nigeria’s online trading space. Can you share how trust and security have shaped your journey so far?

HFM MD: Absolutely. Trust and security have been the foundation of our growth in Nigeria. From the beginning, we understood that online trading, especially CFDs, can be complex and intimidating for many retail investors. So, we focused on transparency, regulatory alignment, and providing a secure platform. That’s how we built credibility. We’ve also invested heavily in client education and personalized support, which we believe has earned us the trust of many Nigerian traders today.

Interviewer: With growing concerns about fraud and financial scams in online trading, what steps is HFM taking to enhance trust and security, particularly in CFD trading? What specific measures are in place to protect retail investors from risks like leverage misuse, fraud, or platform vulnerabilities?

HFM MD: At HFM, client protection is at the core of everything we do. We take fraud prevention, responsible use of leverage, and fund security extremely seriously, and have implemented multiple layers of safeguards to create a secure and transparent trading environment.

Starting with client onboarding, we enforce strict KYC/AML procedures to verify identity and prevent fraudulent activity. Our real-time trade monitoring systems are designed to detect and address suspicious behaviour. When it comes to leverage, clients are given full control to adjust it based on individual risk tolerance and trading strategies, and we provide comprehensive risk information before any trading begins.

To ensure fund security, all client deposits are held in segregated accounts with top-tier banks, separate from the company’s operational funds. This means that no matter the market conditions, client funds remain protected. We also partner with leading liquidity providers to maintain a strong financial position that supports smooth, reliable trade execution.

On the technology front, our infrastructure is regularly audited, stress-tested, and protected by advanced encryption protocols. We offer Two-Factor Authentication for an added layer of account security. Additionally, our market-leading insurance program offers coverage against fraud, operational errors, and other unforeseen risks. A dedicated risk monitoring framework operates around the clock to safeguard client interests.

Ultimately, our goal is to provide a safe and transparent environment where traders can focus on their strategies with full confidence.

Interviewer: Investor protection is critical, but so is innovation. How does HFM balance regulatory compliance with fostering growth in CFD trading?

HFM MD: It’s a fine balance, but one we’ve managed carefully. We view compliance not as a burden but as a backbone that gives clients confidence to trade. At the same time, we continue to innovate, whether it’s through new trading tools, intuitive interfaces, or mobile access that democratizes trading. Our product development and compliance teams work hand-in-hand to ensure every innovation aligns with the highest regulatory standards while offering users a seamless experience.

Interviewer: How is HFM collaborating with regulators like the SEC to ensure compliance while maintaining its competitive advantage?

HFM MD: We’re very proactive in this space and we’ve had ongoing conversations with the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about the urgent need to regulate CFD trading in Nigeria. At HFM, we see regulation not as a hurdle but as a competitive advantage, it filters out bad actors, raises industry standards, and builds long-term trust. As a global brand regulated in multiple jurisdictions, including South Africa, Kenya, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and Cyprus, we bring deep regulatory experience to the table.

Our engagement with the SEC focuses on helping establish clear, practical guidelines that govern CFD trading in a way that protects investors while supporting innovation. We want to ensure traders operate within a transparent, structured framework where their funds are safe, execution standards are high, and market practices align with global best practices. A well-regulated market attracts more participants, increases credibility, and drives sustainable growth across the financial ecosystem.

With a significant and growing client base in Nigeria, we recognize the responsibility we carry. That’s why we’re not just supporting regulation, we’re actively engaging with the SEC to help shape fair and effective guidelines that foster integrity, protect traders, and elevate the overall standard of the CFD trading industry in Nigeria. Our ultimate goal is to be the most transparent and trusted CFD broker in the country.

Interviewer: What internal safeguards does HFM have to detect and prevent misconduct by traders, third-party brokers, or bad actors on the platform? How do HFM’s security policies on CFDs enhance Nigeria’s reputation as a safe and attractive destination for foreign traders?

HFM MD: Internally, we have a dedicated compliance and risk team that monitors activity around the clock. We also have advanced algorithms that flag suspicious trading behaviours or patterns, whether it’s insider abuse, or any unauthorized activity from third-party partners. When issues arise, they’re escalated immediately and investigated thoroughly. These safeguards help protect our clients.

Interviewer: With stricter CFD regulations, is there a risk of traders shifting to unregulated platforms? How does HFM plan to retain users while ensuring compliance and security?

HFM MD: It’s a valid concern. Some traders may be tempted by unregulated platforms offering excessive incentives or zero disclosures. But we believe most clients, especially in today’s climate, value protection and trust over short-term gains. Our strategy is to educate users about the risks of unregulated brokers and continue offering world-class support, transparent pricing, and local expertise. Compliance and client retention go hand-in-hand when users see that their long-term success is our priority.

Interviewer: Does HFM mandate clear risk warnings, leverage limits, or enhanced disclosure requirements for CFD traders? Are there plans to strengthen these safeguards?

HFM MD: Yes, absolutely. Risk warnings are mandatory on all our CFD products, and we tailor those disclosures in clear, non-technical language for Nigerian users. We’ve also implemented dynamic leverage limits based on trader experience and account type. And we’re constantly reviewing our policies, especially as regulation evolves. We’re even planning to introduce more AI-driven risk profiling to customize trading limits and alerts based on each client’s behaviour and exposure.

Interviewer: Beyond CFDs, are there other high-risk instruments (e.g., crypto derivatives) that HFM is looking to regulate more strictly for investor protection?

HFM MD: Yes, CFD regulation should cover all CFD products, including crypto CFDs. While they offer opportunities, they also carry significant risks, especially for retail investors who may not fully understand the volatility involved. We want to continue to make these products accessible, but only within a framework that puts investor protection first.

Interviewer: How does HFM’s approach to CFD regulation align with Nigeria’s broader goal of deepening capital markets while ensuring financial stability?

HFM MD: We see ourselves as a bridge between retail traders and the broader capital market ecosystem. By championing safe, regulated CFD trading, we’re helping introduce new participants to financial markets, many of whom may eventually graduate to equities, ETFs, or even direct capital market investments. Our compliance-driven model aligns with Nigeria’s financial stability goals while expanding access to wealth-building tools. It’s about growing the market responsibly.

Looking ahead, we’re also planning to introduce CFDs on the stocks of select Nigerian listed companies. This will give local investors the opportunity to hedge their traditional equity positions using stock CFDs, something that’s currently missing in the local market. Not only does this expand the utility of CFDs for Nigerian traders, but it also strengthens the overall market infrastructure by offering more sophisticated risk management tools. In our view, this is perfectly aligned with Nigeria’s ambition to deepen capital markets and attract more domestic investors.

Interviewer: Thank you for your time. It’s clear why HFM is a leader in financial trading.

HFM MD: Thank you. It was a pleasure speaking with you.