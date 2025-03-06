Ex-minister Olanrewaju: Obasa’s return as Lagos speaker killing democracy

Obasa

By Dickson Omobola

A former Minister of Communications, Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd.), has strongly condemned the re-election of Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, describing it as a threat to democracy.

Olanrewaju argued that the events following Obasa’s impeachment suggest that lawmakers in Lagos lack the freedom to choose their leaders independently.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the former minister warned that indigenous Lagosians must prepare for 2027, or risk continued political domination by non-indigenes.

Olanrewaju criticized the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, for what he described as an assault on democracy.

“Democracy died on Monday, March 3, when the Lagos State House of Assembly re-elected a constitutionally impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, following the resignation of Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, who had lawfully secured the position with an overall majority.”

The former minister questioned the legitimacy of the political maneuvering that led to Obasa’s return and cast doubt on the integrity of the decision.

“Are we not witnessing the gradual collapse of democracy before our eyes? A legitimate election outcome was reversed through political agreements, making the loser the winner. Was there an ulterior motive behind this? You can bet on it.”

Olanrewaju further suggested that the decision to reinstate Obasa may have been influenced by powerful political forces in Abuja, rather than being a reflection of the House members’ democratic choice.

“The turn of events suggests that House members have been deprived of their democratic right to elect their own leader. A conspiracy theory is pointing to Abuja as the power center that decided the final outcome of the crisis in the Lagos Assembly.”

He also referenced comments by APC spokesperson Oladejo, who reportedly denied that an agreement for Obasa to resign was ever in place.

“A dummy was sold to the public that Obasa would step down on March 5, 2025, for a neutral candidate from Lagos West. Now, we see that was never the plan.”

With the unfolding political crisis, Olanrewaju emphasized the need for a new political strategy ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Lagos State politics will need a new roadmap in 2027. Indigenous Lagosians and their allies must throw everything into the arena to reclaim political leadership. The ruling elites have sidelined the state’s indigenes, and the removal of Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda as Speaker has left a bitter taste in the mouths of many.”

The former minister’s remarks reflect growing discontent over the political dynamics in Lagos, particularly regarding the role of external influence in state politics and the representation of indigenous citizens in governance.